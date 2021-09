The Pitt Panthers now know who they will face at the quarterback position when they take on UMass in its season-opener at Heinz Field next weekend. UMass head coach Walter Bell told the media after practice on Tuesday that Colorado transfer Tyler will start at quarterback against Pitt. Tyler Lytle had missed practice for several days before coming back on Tuesday. Bell didn't seem too concerned about Bell missing time as he had this to say to the media after practice on Tuesday: