Not only is the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a 20-0 season still intact, but so is a 23-0 stretch after the team finished the preseason with a perfect record. On Friday night, the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a final score of 28-25. During a game in which Andy Reid said his starters would play nearly the entire first half — in typical Reid fashion — he pulled many of them way earlier than that. In all, it was an impressive performance from a Chiefs squad that is clearly ready for the regular season.