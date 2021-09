KYBURZ (CBS13) — The Caldor Fire burning along Highway 50 between the town of Kyburz and the town of strawberry. Evacuations have been ordered in several areas as crews work to get a handle on the blaze that is burning out of control. Cal Fire says trying to get a handle on the fire is next to impossible. “A little discouraging when we get fire behavior like this that we can’t control,” said Josh Vickers, with Cal Fire. Vickers said one of the reasons for the struggles is strong winds. “What you’re feeling right here is 20-25 miles per hour and the fuels are...