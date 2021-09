Ontario native Cory Marks has been making a name for himself with his country-rock style and now he’s taking his music and artistry up a notch with the August 27 release of Nashville Nights. This album is “a rock-tinged follow-up” to his Nashville Mornings EP released earlier this summer and zeros in on Marks’s energetic rock background with songs that speak about being true to yourself, living life to the fullest, falling in love, and what comes with those emotions. This collection has Marks showcasing his signature songwriting skills, which are rooted in the Nashville way of storytelling and backed by his coming-of-age experiences.