Filling in the blanks: The Dr. Alcorn story — part 2

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The executive director of a nonprofit which assists refugees and immigrants believes her organization is at the center of a hate crime. In the past month the Village Exchange Center’s community garden, which is located at the Stanley Market, has been vandalized seven times. Friday night the garden’s shed, and the machinery inside, were a complete loss after a fire. (credit: CBS) Firefighters were investigating the fire as a potential case of arson. Amanda Blaurock, Executive Director and co-founder of the Village Exchange Center, said tens of thousands of dollars in damage was caused to the non-profit’s outreach garden. “I am...