Flick Fact: How many pictures do we take in a year with our phones?
Question: In the year 2000, the average American took about 185 pictures a year, according to a Wall Street Journal polling. How many are taken now?. Answer: Thanks to the ease of snapping photos on smartphones and not having to go to the drug store to get them developed, some today take 185 pictures … in one day! For the record, however, the Journal says the average American now takes 1,000 pictures a year. Millennials? Some take as many as 5,000 pictures in a year!pantagraph.com
