A potential future quarterback for the Longhorns played his first game of his senior season last night, but how did he do?. Texas commit Maalik Murphy, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, is someone who has very limited experience as a varsity starter. His junior season was cut short last year and prior to that had saw limited action. The California native plays for local high school Junipero Serra, who had their first game of the season against Orange Lutheran on Friday night. Murphy was unable to overcome some tough breaks, as his team lost 31-20.