College Sports

For UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a flying start that ends with thud

By LA Times
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp two touchdowns in an eventual rout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson caught everyone’s attention for the wrong reason. The UCLA quarterback who has yet to make it through a whole college season without injury tried to hurdle a Hawaii defender in the first quarter of Saturday’s opener and was met at the summit in a cringe-worthy collision that made the smattering of fans who braved the midday sun at the Rose Bowl hold their collective breath.

