Football is back! 2 out of 3 County wins not bad.

The Southridge Raiders move into the win column with the victory over Boonville last night at Raider field 30 to 15. The Raiders racked up over 300 rushing yards including 140 yards from Raider standout Jochem. The Raiders are now 1-1 and will be on the road to North Posey next week. The Jasper Wildcats are now 2-0 as they beat Evansville Harrison 49-12, they will face Evansville Reitz next week in what should be a great game. Forest Park scored early but could not score again as they Perry Central had their number for 21 – 7 victory, the 1-1 Rangers will face Tell City next.