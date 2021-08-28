Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, IN

Football is back! 2 out of 3 County wins not bad.

By admin
newsnowdc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southridge Raiders move into the win column with the victory over Boonville last night at Raider field 30 to 15. The Raiders racked up over 300 rushing yards including 140 yards from Raider standout Jochem. The Raiders are now 1-1 and will be on the road to North Posey next week. The Jasper Wildcats are now 2-0 as they beat Evansville Harrison 49-12, they will face Evansville Reitz next week in what should be a great game. Forest Park scored early but could not score again as they Perry Central had their number for 21 – 7 victory, the 1-1 Rangers will face Tell City next.

newsnowdc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Boonville, IN
Sports
Jasper, IN
Sports
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Park#Rangers#American Football#Southridge Raiders#The Jasper Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy