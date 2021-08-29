Cancel
ICTN 1 – About Towne

Irving, Texas
 6 days ago
As the Irving Convention Center reopens, we’ll take a look back at some of the events that draw visitors to Irving’s major gathering place. Special guest ICVB Executive Director Maura Gast gives us an insider’s perspective on everything ICC. We’ll also have the details on Clear the Shelters 2021 and the Irving-Las Colinas Jazz & Art Festival. And we have some excellent suggestions for movie night at our local theaters OR at home.

Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Monday at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., Wednesday at 5 p.m., Thursday at 3 p.m., Friday 10 p.m., and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Irving, Texas

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

#Jazz#Theaters#Las Colinas#Ictn#Icvb
