ICTN 1 – About Towne

As the Irving Convention Center reopens, we’ll take a look back at some of the events that draw visitors to Irving’s major gathering place. Special guest ICVB Executive Director Maura Gast gives us an insider’s perspective on everything ICC. We’ll also have the details on Clear the Shelters 2021 and the Irving-Las Colinas Jazz & Art Festival. And we have some excellent suggestions for movie night at our local theaters OR at home.

Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Monday at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., Wednesday at 5 p.m., Thursday at 3 p.m., Friday 10 p.m., and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.