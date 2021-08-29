ICTN 1 – City Source

Thousands of students started the school year with the supplies they need thanks to a huge volunteer effort. See all that went into the Irving Schools Foundation’s Supplies for Success. Other stories include: New Maker Spaces at Irving libraries; Tip-a-Cop supports Special Olympics; Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful Awards.

Sunday at 7 p.m., Monday at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at noon, and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.