Reaching North First Street, Nikki Hiltz knew it was time to go. So when the 26-year-old road-mile veteran hit the marker, the hammer fell and so did the state record. Hiltz pulled away from Eleanor Fulton over the final two blocks to capture the women’s elite race at Saturday’s Downtown Yakima Mile and doubled the payday to $10,000 by breaking the state women’s record with a time of 4 minutes, 21.50 seconds.