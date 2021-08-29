Patsy Ruth Pair Post passed from this earthly world on August 26, 2021 just shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born in Seminole, Okla., on November 9, 1929 only a month after the stock market crash that ushered in the Great Depression. It never got the best of Patsy Ruth though, as she spent her formative years under the watchful eyes of her mother, father, and siblings. She always said that she had an idyllic, happy childhood and that experience radiated within her personality for the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Maude Spear and Roy Clifton Pair, her brother Bill Pair, her sister Phyllis Pair Enos, and her daughter Denise Lynn Post, with whom we are certain she shared the most glorious reunion in the Kingdom of Heaven. What a joy to see you come!