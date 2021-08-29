Cremation Service for Bettie Leah De Roulhac, 90, formerly of North Little Rock, Ark., is under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc. She was born on December 28, 1930 in Bentonville, Ark., to Ethelyn (Terry) Wilson and Jack Wilson and passed away on August 26, 2021 in Warner, Okla. She was married to Joseph De Roulhac, Sr., on August 11, 1951 in Fayetteville, Ark. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2005. She was formerly a member of Park Hill Baptist Church in North Little Rock, Ark., and Germantown Baptist Church in Germantown, Tenn. Bettie was a homemaker.