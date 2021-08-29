Clara Patricia Thorns

On February 12, 1943, Clara Patricia was born to Eddie and Aria Wilburn in the parsonage of Eighth Avenue Church. From the very beginning of her life, she was close to the church. As a believer, she shared the love of Christ with anyone who came into her presence. As a proud 1960 graduate of Townsend Park High School, she had the distinction of being the school's the first and second homecoming Queen. She attended training school at Arkansas AM&N in the 1950's, solidifying her love for the university. A 1964 elementary education graduate of Arkansas AM&N, she was proud to have served the Altheimer, Wabbaseka, Grady, and Pine Bluff areas as an elementary school teacher. She continued her academic pursuits at Steven F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. She then continued her career, using her area of expertise as a state trainer for Project Head Start. As a curriculum specialist, she desired to push the academic limits and challenge young minds beyond what a traditional education environment would allow. So, with a $10 newspaper advertisement, she gave birth to Early Childhood Academy, the first preschool in the area dedicated to the development of the total child. She later founded LaPetite Preparatory School and Elite Petite Academy. She loved her church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also served as the director of the church nursery. She loved the people of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Aria Wilburn and her brother Lawrence Wilburn, sister Ellen Sue Thomas, and her husband Curtis "Duke" Thorns. She leaves a legacy of Faith and Family with her Offspring Michael Leon, Septima Michelle (Lydia) and Aria Elise; Grandchildren Makia LaShay, Cameron Rashad (Ariel) and Ishmael Kiamsha Bayete; as well as, five Great- Grandchildren Aria Symone, Beckham, Carter, Kingsley and Rian; her Bonus Granddaughter Lynnette Thomas; and three Sisters-in law Kwang Cha Chae Wilburn, Dorothy Powell, and Barbara Coppage. She stood as a beacon of light to the city of Pine Bluff and was proud to be a product of the "Northside." The example of compassion towards her fellowman and her unwavering devotion to education was Legendary. From conversations with small children to audiences with elected officials, she treated everyone with a respect that transcended class, race, or status in life. Viewing will be Monday, August 30, 2021, 6 p.m., at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 S. Georgia Street, Pine Bluff, Ark.