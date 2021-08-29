WALLACE BROWN CUNNINGHAM passed from his mortal life on earth on August 27, 2021, stepping through that Beautiful Golden Gate into his eternal home in Heaven. Wallace was born in Little Rock, Ark., November 1, 1924, to the late John Bradley and Lora Morris Cunningham. He was preceded in death by both parents; three brothers, Bradley, Morris, and Lawrence; two wives, Elsie and Ruby; son, Lynn Alan; and stepdaughter Sharon Lee Miles Baer. He is survived by his current wife Bonnie; two daughters, Alicia Edmiaston (John) and Karen Colclasure (Tim); son Paul (Glenda); stepson Robert Miles (Joyce); stepdaughter Debra Sullivan (Robbie); 14 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and one great great grand-daughter.