Springdale, AR

Harry Theodore Graham, Jr.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Theodore Graham, Jr., 73, of Springdale, Ark., went to be with the Lord August 25, 2021, in Springdale, Ark. He was born November 27, 1947, in Big Cabin, W.V., to the late Harry Theodore Graham, Sr. and Weavlean Tripplett Graham. He was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and having Bar-B-Q's for them. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by four sisters: Kay Lyons, Gay Thompson, Linda Smith, and Barbara Graham.

