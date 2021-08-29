ROBERT D. WAGGONER joined his Lord's heavenly choir on August 26, 2021. He was born in Sandborn, Ind., on October 9, 1930. He had been a resident of Little Rock since 1971. On June 2, 1950 he married Barbara J. Holmes, the love of his life. A graduate of Sandborn High School and Indiana School of Business, Mr. Waggoner retired in 1995 as Senior Vice President of Marketing with P.F.L. Life (Transamerica) formerly National Old Line Insurance. He was a member of First Christian Church, Little Rock, where he previously held numerous positions of leadership. He was a faithful member of the Chancel Choir and Believers Sunday School class. He enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 429, Edwardsport, Ind., and Elks Lodge 1004, North Little Rock.