Carl Richardson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Eugene Richardson, age 89, of the Whitehouse Community, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, in the house he was born in. He was born May 17, 1932 in the Whitehouse Community to Claude and Jessie Paschal Richardson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Danny Wayne Richardson, and daughter in law, Cheryl Richardson.

