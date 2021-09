Billie Dean Cupp, age 94, of Morrilton, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born February 9, 1927 in Morrilton, the daughter of Manuel and Maude Scroggin. Dean was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Morrilton, and a lifelong resident of Morrilton. Dean loved her family, Morrilton Devil Dog Football, and going to games and later in life listening to the game on the radio. She also loved her Dallas Cowboys on TV.