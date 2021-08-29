Edward Lee Foote
Edward Lee Foote, 68, of Benton, transitioned Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Baptist Hospital, LR. Preceded in death by father, James Foote and sister, Rose Iverson. Survived by mother, Thelma Foote; wife, Ruthie Foote; son, Marcus Foote; daughters, Kayelyn Foote, Laretta Maxwell (Brian), Shannon and Andrea Miller; brother, Charles Foote (Delores); sisters, Josolyn Dobbins (Jimmie), Carolyn Gulley (Bill), Joyce Lovelace, Valerie Keener (Tommie) and Cynthia Martin. Viewing Friday, September 3, 5-7 p.m., at Pearly Gates Funeral Service. Celebration of Life Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m., at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, NLR. Rev. Luther Green, Jr., Pastor. Military Honors, Tuesday, September 7, 10 a.m., at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, Sherwood. Mr. Foote has been entrusted to the care of Persons & Taylor Family Pearly Gates Funeral Service, 1801 Maple Street, NLR. (501) 379-8044.www.arkansasonline.com
