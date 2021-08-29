Cancel
North Little Rock, AR

Loucis Ray, Sr.

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUCIS RAY, SR, 74, of North Little Rock, Ark., departed this life August 26, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents: Bo Ray and Gladys Nichols Perkins. He leaves to cherish his memory: children: Robin Ray-Hall, Loucis Ray Jr., Darius Ray, Martavis Ray, Dedra Taylor, Alicia Burton, Adrianna Culclager, Cornishsa Richmond; siblings: Elijah Ward, Martha Johnson, Bessie Jones, George Lonnie, David Hinton, Levon Ray, Barbara Perkins, Gloria Perkins, Dale Perkins, Grover Perkins, Rosemary Haggins, Ola Perkins, Dean Perkins, eight grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

