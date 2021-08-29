Bobby Robinson, Sr.
BOBBY ROBINSON SR, 75, of Little Rock, Ark., departed this life August 25, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents: Theodore Robinson and Rosie Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife: Charlie Robinson; children: Bobby Robinson Jr., Ocie Lambert, Raymond Robinson, Bobbie Robinson, Mary Hardy, Albert Robinson, Tory Williams, Steven Williams; siblings: Gilbert Robinson, Ray Robinson, Cynthia Robinson, Brenda Quinn, Arthur Robinson, Aaron Robinson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0