BRIDGET A. SCALES, 37, of Little Rock passed away Wednesday, August 25. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Brown and grandmother, Queen Ester Parks. Bridget leaves behind cherished memories to her daughters, Renae Brooks and Jaila Scales; father, Michael Scales; brother, Tony (Ashley) Value and a host of family and friends. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Ms. Scales has been entrusted to the care of Persons & Taylor Family Pearly Gates Funeral Service. 1801 Maple Street, NLR. (501) 379-8044.