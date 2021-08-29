Rosie Mae Applewhite
Rosie Mae Applewhite, precious little daughter of Coby and Chelsi Applewhite, was born sleeping on August 24, 2021 at Conway Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her grandparents, Russ (Gena) Bunker of Conway and Judy (Brian) Allen of Lonoke; great-grandparents, Dallas (Mary) Bunker of Cabot, Rose Taylor of Lonoke and Mary Eleanor Bratcher of Conway; and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends.www.arkansasonline.com
