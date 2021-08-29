Cancel
Birmingham, AL

The Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) Announces The Successful Start Of The Second Cohort Of The Western Micro Business Accelerator.

thecutoffnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe accelerator is the collaborative effort between University of Alabama LIFT, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Auburn University, Regions Foundation, Bessemer Industrial Development Board, Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance, and the Five Points West Chamber of Commerce. Lisa Mckinney, Co-Founder of UA LIFT and the Western Micro Business Accelerator, stated “This program provides education and resources to support micro businesses for the purpose of making them more competitive, and increasing sustainability for economic development. Every aspect of the program is focused on increasing profitability, increasing jobs, and increasing new capital investment.” After completing the program, the micro businesses will receive certificates from the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

www.thecutoffnews.com

