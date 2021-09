Physical: Projectable, athletic 6-foot-2, 185lb frame with some length in the actions. 7.51 runner in the 60-yard dash. Offensively: RHH - Slightly bent, open stance with the barrel resting on the shoulder to start; initiated from a stretched position through a flat path coupled with a short, controlled toe-tap stride in order to stay balanced/repeatable during his operation. Quick hands and consistent path to the baseball allowing for hard contact/lift at the front of the plate (50% fly ball rate via Trackman). Generated a standout 40% hard hit rate (batted balls over 90 mph) reaching a peak of 95 mph on a laser off the LCF wall. Matched pitch plane well with adjustability from the right side (67% on-plane efficiency) pointing to the chance to hit for AVG as well.