Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 35 results: Daniel Rodriguez outstrikes Kevin Lee to give him rude welcome back at welterweight

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Rodriguez never backs down from a challenge and that includes winning a marquee fight on just two weeks’ notice. On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 35, Rodriguez showcased his striking skills to bloody and batter Kevin Lee throughout the second and third rounds to win a unanimous decision. It was Lee’s first fight back at welterweight after declaring his intention to stay at 170 pounds moving forward but Rodriguez gave him a rude welcome with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in his favor.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welterweight#Welcome Back#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee reacts to Conor McGregor’s recent downfall in the UFC: “Drugs are a hell of a thing”

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee reacted to MMA superstar Conor McGregor’s recent downfall in the UFC, saying “Drugs are a hell of a thing.”. McGregor suffered two straight TKO defeats to his rival Dustin Poirier this year alone, with him losing via second-round knockout at UFC 257 in January and then losing via first-round doctor stoppage TKO at UFC 264 in July when he broke his leg. In the wake of his loss to Poirier, McGregor has been taking to social media to make numerous comments and remarks about a number of different fighters, including Poirier and Daniel Cormier. As far as Lee goes, he sees a man who is frustrated, and one who has been changed by drugs.
UFCMMA Fighting

Former lightweight contender Kevin Lee believes he’s ‘already top-5’ at welterweight

Kevin Lee is already sizing up the competition in a new weight class. “The Motown Phenom” moves up to 170 pounds this Saturday to fight Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35, which is Lee’s first appearance in 17 months. Though Lee has competed at welterweight for the UFC previously, it was a one-off against Rafael dos Anjos and he would return to lightweight for two more fights.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC Vegas 35 Results: Giga Chikadze TKO’s Edson Barboza

UFC Vegas 35 went down tonight (Sat. August 28, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It was headlined by a meeting between Edson Barboza...
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Uncertain About Kevin Lee’s UFC Future After Latest Loss

Shortly after stating that Mike Perry should no longer be in the UFC, it turns out Kevin Lee may be on his way out of the company instead based on Dana White‘s post-UFC Vegas 35 comments. At UFC Vegas 35, Kevin Lee gave the welterweight division another go after losing...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 35 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Barboza vs. Chikadze' last night

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to action last night (Sat., Aug. 28 2021) with UFC Vegas 35 going down from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Giga Chikadze scored a spectacular knockout win over longtime veteran Edson Barboza (see it again here). In the co-main event, Bryan Battle submitted Gilbert Urbina to win the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
UFCmymmanews.com

Daniel Rodriguez spoils Kevin Lee’s return with unanimous decision victory

After a 17-month layoff, former UFC lightweight interim title challenger Kevin Lee returned to action and begun his second stint in the UFC’s welterweight division. Originally scheduled to face Sean Brady, Lee met Daniel Rodriguez, who took the fight on short notice after Brady had to withdraw due to injury.
UFCcombatpress.com

Can Kevin Lee Build Momentum at UFC on ESPN 30?

Kevin Lee makes his return from injury to face Daniel Rodriguez on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card. Lee will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in 17 months after tearing both of his ACLs in 2020. He will be moving back up to welterweight after missing weight in his last bout. Can this change of direction help Lee build momentum in his career?
UFCUSA Today

5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ESPN 30: Is it time to give up on Kevin Lee?

What mattered most at UFC on ESPN 30 in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. If you weren’t taking Giga Chikadze seriously as a featherweight contender before, he should’ve grabbed your attention in a big way with his main event triumph over Edson Barboza. Georgia’s Chikadze (14-2...
UFCmmanews.com

Kevin Lee Thinks Mike Perry Should Not Be In the UFC

Kevin Lee believes that Mike Perry should be cut from the UFC after refusing to fight him on multiple occasions. Having fought just twice in two years, Kevin Lee is finally ready to grind his way back up the rankings and hopes to call the welterweight division his new home, although he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to lightweight.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC Vegas 35 Preview: Kevin Lee – Daniel Rodriguez

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC Vegas 35, we will see a fun matchup in the welterweight division. Former top lightweight contender Kevin Lee (18-6) is moving up to 170 pounds to take on Daniel Rodriguez (15-2). Originally, Lee was supposed to take on Sean Brady tomorrow night....

Comments / 0

Community Policy