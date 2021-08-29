UFC Vegas 35 results: Daniel Rodriguez outstrikes Kevin Lee to give him rude welcome back at welterweight

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee reacted to MMA superstar Conor McGregor’s recent downfall in the UFC, saying “Drugs are a hell of a thing.”. McGregor suffered two straight TKO defeats to his rival Dustin Poirier this year alone, with him losing via second-round knockout at UFC 257 in January and then losing via first-round doctor stoppage TKO at UFC 264 in July when he broke his leg. In the wake of his loss to Poirier, McGregor has been taking to social media to make numerous comments and remarks about a number of different fighters, including Poirier and Daniel Cormier. As far as Lee goes, he sees a man who is frustrated, and one who has been changed by drugs.