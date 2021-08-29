UFC Vegas 35 results: Daniel Rodriguez outstrikes Kevin Lee to give him rude welcome back at welterweight
Daniel Rodriguez never backs down from a challenge and that includes winning a marquee fight on just two weeks’ notice. On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 35, Rodriguez showcased his striking skills to bloody and batter Kevin Lee throughout the second and third rounds to win a unanimous decision. It was Lee’s first fight back at welterweight after declaring his intention to stay at 170 pounds moving forward but Rodriguez gave him a rude welcome with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in his favor.www.mmafighting.com
