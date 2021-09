Kyle Reyes, who was part of the team at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, passed away Monday at the age of 30, a source confirmed to MMA Fighting. The cause of death is currently unknown, although a GoFundMe page revealed that Reyes was found unresponsive in his room on Saturday night after having reconstructive surgery to repair on torn biceps on his left arm Aug. 27. According to the post, doctors found an infection in his lung, pneumonia causing his right lung to collapse, swelling in his brain due to dangerous oxygen levels, and a fever. As of this past weekend, the 22-fight veteran looked to be progressing in the recovery process, per the fundraising page.