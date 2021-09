I read a beautiful poem by Alison Luterman recently, “I Confess”:I stalked herin the grocery store: her crownof snowy braids held in place by a great silver clip,her erect bearing, radiating tenderness,watching the way she placed yogurt and avocados in her basket,beaming peace like the North Star.I wanted to ask, “What aisle did you findyour serenity in, do you knowhow to be married for fifty years or how to live alone,excuse me for interrupting, but you seem to possesssome knowledge that makes the earth turn and burn on its axis—”But we don’t request such things from strangersnowadays. So I said, “I love your hair.”I can picture...