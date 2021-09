Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with two walks, two home runs and three RBI in a 5-4 win over the Reds during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He opened the scoring on the afternoon with a solo shot in the first inning and then launched a game-winning two-run shot in the fourth, with both blasts coming off Wade Miley. After going 0-for-2 in the nightcap, Goldschmidt is batting .287 on the season with 24 homers, 10 steals, 74 runs and 82 RBI through 130 contests. Goldschmidt has now gone yard three times over the last two days entering Wednesday's nightcap.