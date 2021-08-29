Researcher Builds Innovative Robot That is Controlled by a Rat’s Brain
Researcher Kevin Warwick is familiar with brain implants, but what if you were to take that science to the next level? A rat brain-controlled robot would ensue of course. He basically started out growing rat neurons on a 128-electrode array and used them to control a basic robot consisting of two wheels with a sonar sensor. That’s right, this small robot has no microprocessor, as it relies entirely on a rat embryo’s brain cells. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
