Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nelson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL NELSON COUNTY At 216 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended. However, radar indicates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the headwaters of the Piney and Tye Rivers. Elevated water levels and small stream flooding may still be occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include Montebello