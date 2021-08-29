Cancel
Ravens deal rookie CB Shaun Wade to Pats

By Jonas Shaffer Baltimore Sun (TNS)
The Eagle-Tribune
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Thursday. Wade, a fifth-round pick in May, struggled throughout training camp but has lifted...

