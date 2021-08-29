Four great gadgets for a good night’s sleep

After an intense workout, your muscles need proper recovery to be able to heal and repair the damage done during your sweat session such as torn muscle tissue. Although two of the most important elements of performance and exercise are rest and solid nutrition, your body also needs to reduce the effects of DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), eliminate inflammation and loosen areas that have tightened up. This is where incorporating recovery gadgets into your fitness regimen can take your training and performance to the next level. Not to mention, lessening the chances of encountering an injury.