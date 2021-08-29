SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson wins twice in the Warrior Titan Classic

WATKINSVILLE — Grayson's softball team won two games Saturday in the Warrior Titan Classic at Oconee County. The Rams beat Archer 19-3 and edged Franklin County 3-2. Carrie Green had three hits and three RBIs, Emma Davis and Nia McKnight had two hits each and Alex Wiley had an inside-the-park grand slam in the victory over Archer. Savannah White and Grace Bryant added RBI hits in the victory while Anna DeBerry was the winning pitcher.