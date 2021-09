NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is continuously working to reopen the ports and waterways throughout Southeast Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard captain-of-the-port for the Port of New Orleans is working in close coordination with federal, state, parish, city and maritime stakeholders to safely reopen maritime traffic along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Some key areas along the river remain closed as recovery operations continue.