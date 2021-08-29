Cancel
Dixie Fire West Zone Virtual Community Meeting Update Video at Old Station on Saturday, August 28, 2021

goldrushcam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 28, 2021 - Watch the Dixie Fire virtual community meeting evening update video for the West Zone at the Old Station on Saturday, August 28, 2021. In this video you will hear from Public Information Officer, Emily Smith and several other people connected to the West Zone of the Dixie Fire discussing the evenings information update.

Jefferson County, MOmymoinfo.com

Health Department Releases Modified Quarantine Guidance for Area Schools

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department has released Modified Quarantine Guidance to preserve in-person learning for schools. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener has more information. So what does the new guidance suggest. According to Zwiener this is an additional mitigation strategy and not a requirement. Parents can still choose to...
Isabella, MNFOX 21 Online

Community Meeting to be Held Tonight for Greenwood Fire Update

NEAR ISABELLA, Minn. – A Greenwood fire community meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Wold Ridge Environmental Learning Center at 6282 Cranberry Road in Finland. The meeting will also be live streamed on the Superior National Forest’s Facebook page. The new incident management team will be...
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire Evacuation Information & Updates for Sunday, August 29, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE – DIXIE FIRE Sunday, August 29 (8/29/2021) The emergency alert zone map can be accessed at: community.zonehaven.com. Bogard area north of Hwy 44 from Pittville Rd east to County Rd A21 and north to Blacks Mountain, Harvey Mountain and south of Ashurst Lake – Zones LAS-E035-D,E,F,G. West of...
Mariposa County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for August 23 - 29, 2021

EMS - 5 Fires - 1 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 12 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you! Positions are available for fire/medical and various support duties. No experience necessary – we will train you! Please call (209) 966-4330 today for more information!
Lassen County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire Update on Emergency Evacuation Shelters for Lassen County Residents

Update: (* Hall change *) Entrance is on the East side of the building. Follow the signage. Reno Sparks Convention Center, Hall #3 4590 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502. September 1, 2021 - Due to the Dixie Fire’s updated evacuation orders in Lassen County, for anyone needing shelter it is recommended for Lassen County residents to check-in at the American Red.
Taylorsville, CAPlumas County News

Aug. 28 a.m. Dixie Fire update: Formidable fire front threatens

The community of Taylorsville is the biggest concern on the massive Dixie Fire today. Fortunately, there was minimal fire spread towards town over the past 24 hours. Fire has threatened the community from multiple directions already. So far firefighters have successfully protected the town each time the fire has come close.
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Monument Fire Operational Video Updates for Monday Morning, August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 - Morning Operational Video Update for the morning of Monday, August 30, 2021. The Monument Fire is now at 163,155 acres, 23% containment. (Video above) North Zone update with: Jim Hudson, Operations Section Chief of CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5, and North Zone update with Karen Scholl, Operations Section Chief with the Alaska Incident Management Team.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Monument Fire Saturday, August 28, 2021 Updates

Update: California Monument Fire Virtual Community Meeting Video for Saturday, August 28, 2021. Evening Update: Monument Fire Update for Saturday evening, the fire has increased to 161,133 Acres with 23% Containment and 2,370 total personnel. MODIS map of the Monument Fire on Saturday at 6:00 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels...
Plumas County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire East Zone Update for Friday Morning, August 27, 2021

August 27, 2021 - Lassen and Plumas National Forests - The Grizzly spot fire reached the top of Grizzly Ridge, and firefighters are working down the ridge with it to the south, burning as necessary to keep it from moving to the west. This will continue today. There was a slop over on the western edge of the Grizzly spot near the top of the ridge yesterday. While the Hotshots tried to hold it, the fire behavior forced them to reposition. Lines continue to be constructed and improved to protect Taylorsville from the Grizzly spot. Aircraft will continue to work at slowing the movement of this spot using both water and retardant as air quality allows. The fire backing down Mt. Jura to the east of Taylorsville has reached the bottom of the valley, the lines have held, and crews will continue to mop up today aggressively. Multiple contingency lines have been constructed between Grizzly Ridge and Quincy and Greenhorn. Equipment is also working north of Davis Lake on contingency lines.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Aug. 26 p.m. update: Dixie on the East and West zone today

Fire-fighters made good progress in some critical areas today. The fire that has been backing down Mt Jura for the past few days has burned down to the road with the help of firefighters doing some strategic firing over night. The fire is holding on the road. Mop up has begun and so far no spots have been reported. This is very good news for the residents of Taylorsville.

