Dixie Fire West Zone Virtual Community Meeting Update Video at Old Station on Saturday, August 28, 2021

August 27, 2021 - Lassen and Plumas National Forests - The Grizzly spot fire reached the top of Grizzly Ridge, and firefighters are working down the ridge with it to the south, burning as necessary to keep it from moving to the west. This will continue today. There was a slop over on the western edge of the Grizzly spot near the top of the ridge yesterday. While the Hotshots tried to hold it, the fire behavior forced them to reposition. Lines continue to be constructed and improved to protect Taylorsville from the Grizzly spot. Aircraft will continue to work at slowing the movement of this spot using both water and retardant as air quality allows. The fire backing down Mt. Jura to the east of Taylorsville has reached the bottom of the valley, the lines have held, and crews will continue to mop up today aggressively. Multiple contingency lines have been constructed between Grizzly Ridge and Quincy and Greenhorn. Equipment is also working north of Davis Lake on contingency lines.