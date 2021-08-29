Cashing in on home improvements

From masks to hand sanitizers and safe social distancing, the world around us has changed thanks to the fight to flatten the COVID-19 curve. One of the areas that has felt the effects of the virus is contracting services for home improvements. Some projects are more challenging than others — whether it is getting on the schedule of backed up contractors or following the guidelines for a safe environment for people to work — and deciding what projects you should tackle to increase your home’s value now has to contend with those challenges. But don’t worry, I’m here to help.