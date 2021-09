With just seconds remaining on the clock before the end of the first half during Mountain Ridge’s game against Olympus, Brody Laga was standing on the sideline. The team was facing a fourth down from the 31-yard line. He assumed they would punt the ball away. After all, it would be a 48-yard field goal, a difficult distance for any kicker, let alone a kicker who had only joined the team five days earlier and kicked a football for the first time. But then he heard the coaches yell for the field goal team to take the field.