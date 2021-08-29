In response to delta variant, FDA must fast-track COVID vaccine for kids under 12, by Bernard Black and Martin Skladany
If the Food and Drug Administration continues on its current path, a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 probably won’t be available until early 2022 — an eternity in this pandemic. Kids infected by the highly contagious delta variant have overwhelmed children’s hospitals in parts of Florida and Texas. A record number of children — more than 1,900 — are hospitalized in the U.S.pressofatlanticcity.com
Comments / 1