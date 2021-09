HARRISBURG (AP) – The top Republican in the PA Senate says he’s putting a different senator in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removing a senator who had aimed to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of PA’s 2020 election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said he had “many frustrations” with Sen. Doug Mastriano. Instead, Corman said he asked Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush to take over the caucus’ “election integrity” venture from Mastriano. However, Dush, like Mastriano, has said he wants something similar to Arizona’s partisan audit carried out in the Keystone State.