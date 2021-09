TONKAWA — A Ponca City man is in serious condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred north of Tonkawa on U.S. 177. Troopers report that Tanner Smith, 27, was driving a 2019 Jeep Renegade northbound on U.S. 177 when he departed the roadway to the left, struck a culvert and went airborne. The vehicle then rolled an undetermined amount of times and came to a rest on its passenger side west of the highway.