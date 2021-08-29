Y'all just don't miss a chance do you.
No wonder we have so much negative recruiting against us. All you have to do is read this board. Give the Coach half a chance. I don't think last year could be held against any coach with all the covid issues we had. At least he had a chance to get his defense installed this year with his new Coordinator. We see some positive recruiting results. If he goes down in flames this year OK. Then maybe the negative press is justified. Let's try pulling together.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0