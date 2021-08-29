Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Y'all just don't miss a chance do you.

By SemperFiHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo wonder we have so much negative recruiting against us. All you have to do is read this board. Give the Coach half a chance. I don't think last year could be held against any coach with all the covid issues we had. At least he had a chance to get his defense installed this year with his new Coordinator. We see some positive recruiting results. If he goes down in flames this year OK. Then maybe the negative press is justified. Let's try pulling together.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#Recruiting#American Football#Y#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccersportswar.com

You'll be missed. Hope to see you on Saturday.

We'll be in Greensboro. Definitely have some friends from my old club that -- CAVern 09/03/2021 2:41PM. CHS field 4 or 5 starting 9AM 3 games until early afternoon which seems -- HburgCav 09/03/2021 1:54PM. Nevermind. I think it is girls and that is a much easier deal. ** --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy