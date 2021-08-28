Cancel
I'm at-a-loss at how bad Nebraska has been under Frost..

Cover picture for the articleI thought he'd totally rock there. May sound odd given the results for me to say this, but I still think he is a good coach and I would not mind seeing him be the next Hokie coach.

Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts comments on Scott Frost's job security at Nebraska

Scott Frost is 12-20 through three seasons at Nebraska, and with a new Athletic Director hired, many people wonder if Frost is on the hot seat. On ESPN’s famed College Gameday this morning, reporter Gene Wojciechowski talked to Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s new athletic director, about Frost’s job status going into the season.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Comment On Nebraska Fans

We’re only a week into the 2021 college football season and it appears ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has already found himself in trouble with Nebraska’s fan base. While on a conference call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, Herbstreit jokingly said “Nebraska fans hate me.”. Dan Wolken of USA Today...
Nebraska Statechatsports.com

Scott Frost, Nebraska marriage just has not worked in Big Ten

Nebraska, Scott Frost, Big Ten Conference, Bret Bielema, Illinois, Illinois Fighting Illini football, American football, Minnesota. The top-ranked coaching hire following the 2017 season has been snakebitten. Scott Frost has not been able to turn Nebraska into a relevant football program in the Big Ten. On Saturday, the Huskers kicked...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 biggest concerns I have about Nebraska

College football’s Week 0 is quickly approaching, and that means Nebraska’s season-opener in Champaign against Illinois is just around the corner. One day away, in fact. There’s a lot to like about the 2021 version of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Let’s quickly go through some of them:. Adrian Martinez has all...
Nebraska StateSports Illustrated

Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire at Nebraska, Leads Huskers in First Game Today

Current Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has been the media darling before. Now, he’s in the crosshairs of the media, as well as the NCAA, for possible NCAA infractions. After leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, Frost left UCF for his alma mater, Nebraska. Since that time things have spiraled into an abyss as it relates to winning, but recent allegations might even do more damage than what the Cornhuskers garnered on the gridiron.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska AD Releases Statement About Scott Frost Investigation

Scott Frost‘s tenure at Nebraska has already been plagued by poor play. Now, the Huskers’ embattled head coach has an NCAA investigation looming over his tenure as well. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported today. “The school, sources said, has ‘significant video footage’ confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants.”
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Nebraska Football

There have been plenty of pundits piling on Nebraska football in the days following the Huskers’ 30-22 season-opening loss at Illinois. On Monday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum entered the fray. In an appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic,” Finebaum blasted Scott Frost’s program and openly questioned whether Frost has any chance to be successful at his alma mater.
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....

