Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Appoints Jeff Gruener as CFO; Announces Leadership Changes

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced three key executive leadership positions, as Danielle Gray was appointed Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal Officer for WBA, Tracey Brown was named President of Retail Products and Chief Customer Officer for Walgreens, and Jeff Gruener will join Walgreens as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

www.streetinsider.com

