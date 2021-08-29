Cancel
La Plata, MD

A Busy September at CSM Offers Transfer Info Sessions, Connections Literary Series and Big Fun at CSM’s Velocity Center During Indian Head’s 101st Anniversary

 6 days ago

A Busy September at CSM Offers Transfer Info Sessions, Connections Literary Series and Big Fun at CSM’s Velocity Center During Indian Head’s 101st Anniversary. Transfer Thursdays. 11 a.m. Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

