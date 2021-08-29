Cancel
100 Thieves defeat Cloud9, advance to LCS 2021 Championship final

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 Thieves defeated Cloud9 3-1 on Saturday in Los Angeles to secure their spot in the finals of the League Championship Series 2021 Championship. 100 Thieves will face Team Liquid in the finals Sunday. The two faced off in the finals of the winners' bracket on Aug. 21 with Team Liquid winning the last two matches to take the match 3-2.

