For fans of martial arts, Tokyo 2020 was always going to be something to look forward to. Along with para badminton, the programme this year saw para taekwondo make its debut. The new discipline joins para judo and wheelchair fencing in the combat sports roster, but because of the way points are scored - by landing powerful kicks on the body - para taekwondo is the first full-contact para sport in the history of the Olympic Games. And it has not disappointed.