Mars Rover Attempts Next Rock Sample

Posted by 
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 6 days ago
This week NASA's Perseverance rover will abrade a rock nicknamed "Rochette" on the Martian surface so that scientists can determine if it would hold up under the the rover's powerful coring drill. The core sample will be somewhat thicker than a pencil, and sealed and stored in a titanium tube on the rover. It is hoped the rock core can be returned to Earth to look for signs of ancient microbial life, as well as provide information on the composition of Mars' atmosphere.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

